5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading 6.3% Higher

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.69. 1,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

