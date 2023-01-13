A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £152.04 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White acquired 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £152.04 ($185.23).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Roger Alexander White acquired 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($177.39).

On Tuesday, November 8th, Roger Alexander White acquired 34 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($182.68).

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 551 ($6.71) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 509.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506. The company has a market capitalization of £617.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several brokerages have commented on BAG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.92) to GBX 610 ($7.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

