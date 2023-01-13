A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £152.04 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White acquired 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £152.04 ($185.23).
Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Roger Alexander White acquired 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($177.39).
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Roger Alexander White acquired 34 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($182.68).
A.G. BARR Price Performance
Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 551 ($6.71) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 509.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506. The company has a market capitalization of £617.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
See Also
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.