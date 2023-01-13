AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $153.15. 39,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.43. The company has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

