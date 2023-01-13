Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $8,144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 338,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 361,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 337,283 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

See Also

