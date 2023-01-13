Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

AOD opened at $8.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

