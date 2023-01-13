Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $381.02 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.36.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 420.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 57.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

