Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $10.00 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

