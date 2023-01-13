Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $20.77.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Stories

