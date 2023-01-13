Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACP opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period.

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

