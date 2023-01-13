Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ACP opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.54.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
