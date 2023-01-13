Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 1,950 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.94. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

