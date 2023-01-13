Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 156 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Bunge were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 41.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 9.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Bunge by 181,143.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

