ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $10,089.57 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 589 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $10,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,279.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ACAD opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,432,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,031,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

