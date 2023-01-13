Acala Token Market Capitalization Tops $71.79 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $71.79 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00042055 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00235916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11488618 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,453,372.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.