accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $755.10

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 755.10 ($9.20) and traded as high as GBX 846 ($10.31). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 836 ($10.19), with a volume of 11,344 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £341.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 759.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 657.24.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

