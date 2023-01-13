Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Achain has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $108,401.17 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00024072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004216 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004688 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

