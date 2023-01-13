Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 1,395,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.90 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

