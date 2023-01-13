Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.63.

ADNT opened at $41.47 on Monday. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth about $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

