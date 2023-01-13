Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells $1,025,730.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.84 and its 200-day moving average is $349.32. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Company Profile

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.23.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

