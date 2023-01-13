Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,002 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 789,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.36 on Friday, reaching $339.18. The stock had a trading volume of 52,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,949. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.84 and a 200 day moving average of $349.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.