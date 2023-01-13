aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.87 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $89.85 million and $5.87 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00024072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004667 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007033 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,787,511 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

