Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.21% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

