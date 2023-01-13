Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.42. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 170,083 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.