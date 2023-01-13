AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Down 1.6%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 28,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$109.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 19.90 and a quick ratio of 19.77.

About AEX Gold

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

