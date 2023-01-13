AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MITT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
NYSE MITT opened at $6.38 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $140.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $113,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
