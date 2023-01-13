Agree Realty Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 163.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

ADC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 427,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.