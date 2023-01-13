Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.