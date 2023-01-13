Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Stock Down 1.8 %

ETR:AIXA opened at €28.24 ($30.37) on Monday. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €15.20 ($16.34) and a 1-year high of €32.21 ($34.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.00 and a 200 day moving average of €26.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.