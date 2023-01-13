AKO Capital LLP Buys 223,117 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,117 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up about 4.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $241,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 284.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

