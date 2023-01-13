AKO Capital LLP Sells 347,411 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347,411 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 8.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.31% of Accenture worth $500,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.17. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $379.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

