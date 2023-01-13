Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($87.10) to €77.00 ($82.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($81.72) to €80.00 ($86.02) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($107.53) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

