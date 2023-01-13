Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$17.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 501,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,245. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 817,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alamos Gold by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 743,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.