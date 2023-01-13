Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Chubb by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 65.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average of $200.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

