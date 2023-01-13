Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 1,453 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.44 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

