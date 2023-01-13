Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 26,914 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 1,456.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 179.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

