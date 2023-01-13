Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 554 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $155.35 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

