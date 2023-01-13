Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

