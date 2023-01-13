Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $349.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.16 and its 200 day moving average is $304.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.10.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.