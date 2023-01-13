Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of D stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

