Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after buying an additional 141,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after buying an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE SON opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

