Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 59,290 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1,663.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 59,290 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gentex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after buying an additional 404,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

