Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

