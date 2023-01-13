Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9,440.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,283,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.