Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

NYSE PGR opened at $132.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.