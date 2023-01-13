Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $446.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.80. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

