Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 161 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $70,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $83,000.

NYSE FCN opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $775.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

