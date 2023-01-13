Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $909.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 236,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 84.1% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 120,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.