Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,216.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

