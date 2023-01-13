Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.91.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of AQN opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.01.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.