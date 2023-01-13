Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Up to $26.84

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $27.47. Alkermes shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 1,167 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

