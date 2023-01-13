Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 784 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,460 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

