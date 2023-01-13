Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VYM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,846. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43.

